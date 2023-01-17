China removes ‘hold’ on UNSC sanctions listing of LeT terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki

The move to designate Makki a terrorist came after persistent efforts by New Delhi. Earlier efforts, in conjunction with partners like the United States, were stymied after China placed a “technical hold" on Makki’s listing. According to the UNSC 1267 Committee’s rules, a technical hold allows countries to request more time to study the information. China placed such a hold on Makki’s listing in June 2022 and again in December before withdrawing its holding and allowing the listing. China had utilised similar tactics to delay the listing of terrorist leader Maulana Masood Azhar for over a decade.

