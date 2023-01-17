China removes ‘hold’ on UNSC sanctions listing of LeT terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1267 Committee listed Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist. Makki, who is brother-in-law to terrorist leader and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, will now be subject to sanctions that entail freezing assets and travel bans among other measures.
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1267 Committee listed Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist. Makki, who is brother-in-law to terrorist leader and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, will now be subject to sanctions that entail freezing assets and travel bans among other measures.
According to the UNSC 1267 Committee, Makki acts as head of political affairs for the terror group LeT. He also functioned as head of LET’s foreign relations department and member of the LeT’s Shura or governing body. Makki is a Pakistani national.
According to the UNSC 1267 Committee, Makki acts as head of political affairs for the terror group LeT. He also functioned as head of LET’s foreign relations department and member of the LeT’s Shura or governing body. Makki is a Pakistani national.
The UNSC’s 1267 Committee was set up in 1999 after the Taliban and Al-Qaeda were listed as terror outfits by Resolution 1267 of the UNSC. According to the UN, the Committee’s task is to designate terrorists, implement sanctions and monitor their implementation. The Committee is made up of the 15 members of the UNSC.
The UNSC’s 1267 Committee was set up in 1999 after the Taliban and Al-Qaeda were listed as terror outfits by Resolution 1267 of the UNSC. According to the UN, the Committee’s task is to designate terrorists, implement sanctions and monitor their implementation. The Committee is made up of the 15 members of the UNSC.
In its statement listing Makki as a terrorist, the UNSC 1267 Committee cited his role in carrying out the 2000 Red Fort Attacks, 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and the 2018 terror attacks in Baramulla and Srinagar among others.
In its statement listing Makki as a terrorist, the UNSC 1267 Committee cited his role in carrying out the 2000 Red Fort Attacks, 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and the 2018 terror attacks in Baramulla and Srinagar among others.
“We welcome the decision of the UN Security Council’s ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee to list Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, who is also the brother-in-law of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed. Makki has occupied various leadership roles in LeT, including raising funds for the organisation. Threats from terrorist organisations in the region remain high and listings and sanctions by the UNSC, are an effective tool to curb such threats and dismantle terror infrastructure in the region," said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a statement.
“We welcome the decision of the UN Security Council’s ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee to list Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, who is also the brother-in-law of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed. Makki has occupied various leadership roles in LeT, including raising funds for the organisation. Threats from terrorist organisations in the region remain high and listings and sanctions by the UNSC, are an effective tool to curb such threats and dismantle terror infrastructure in the region," said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a statement.
The move to designate Makki a terrorist came after persistent efforts by New Delhi. Earlier efforts, in conjunction with partners like the United States, were stymied after China placed a “technical hold" on Makki’s listing. According to the UNSC 1267 Committee’s rules, a technical hold allows countries to request more time to study the information. China placed such a hold on Makki’s listing in June 2022 and again in December before withdrawing its holding and allowing the listing. China had utilised similar tactics to delay the listing of terrorist leader Maulana Masood Azhar for over a decade.
The move to designate Makki a terrorist came after persistent efforts by New Delhi. Earlier efforts, in conjunction with partners like the United States, were stymied after China placed a “technical hold" on Makki’s listing. According to the UNSC 1267 Committee’s rules, a technical hold allows countries to request more time to study the information. China placed such a hold on Makki’s listing in June 2022 and again in December before withdrawing its holding and allowing the listing. China had utilised similar tactics to delay the listing of terrorist leader Maulana Masood Azhar for over a decade.
“India remains committed to pursuing a zero tolerance approach to terrorism and will continue to press the international community to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
“India remains committed to pursuing a zero tolerance approach to terrorism and will continue to press the international community to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.