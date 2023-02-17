China Renaissance unable to contact CEO Bao Fan, shares plunge by 50% in early trade
One of the leading tech deal makers of China and the CEO of China Renaissance, Bao Fan, has lost touch with his company
One of China's high-profile tech dealmakers and the Chairman and CEO of China Renaissance, Bao Fan has gone missing as his company is unable to contact him for a while.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×