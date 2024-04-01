China renames 30 locations in latest move to assert claim over Arunachal Pradesh: Report
The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs has renamed 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh. The names were presented in Chinese characters, Tibetan script, and pinyin. This action follows previous renamings in 2023, 2021 and 2017.
The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs on Saturday renamed 30 more places in Arunachal Pradesh to lay claim to what it calls Zangnan, or part of the Tibetan autonomous region, South China Morning Post has reported.
