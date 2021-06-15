China Repackages Its History in Support of Xi’s National Vision

Also gone are well-known quotations from Deng Xiaoping, including his advice that China should “hide our light and bide our time," or keep a low profile while accumulating strength. Another was a remark he made in 1989 as he prepared to relinquish his last official leadership post: “Building a nation’s fate on the reputation of one or two people is very unhealthy and very dangerous."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}