China replaces ‘missing’ foreign minister a month after Qin Gang disappeared from public view1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 08:57 PM IST
Chinese diplomat Wang Yi appointed foreign minister, replacing Qin Gang who had been 'missing' for a month. Speculation surrounds Qin's absence and the reasons for his removal from office.
Chinese diplomat Wang Yi was named foreign minister on Tuesday - a month after his predecessor went ‘missing’ from his duties. Officials had earlier cited health concerns for his absence even as speculation ran rampant that he had he has fallen foul of the country's leadership or been involved in a multitude of scandals. Qin's last last public appearance was on June 25 for a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry in Beijing.
