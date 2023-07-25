Chinese diplomat Wang Yi was named foreign minister on Tuesday - a month after his predecessor went ‘missing’ from his duties. Officials had earlier cited health concerns for his absence even as speculation ran rampant that he had he has fallen foul of the country's leadership or been involved in a multitude of scandals. Qin's last last public appearance was on June 25 for a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry in Beijing.

According to state news agency Xinhua the decision was made effective thorugh a presidential order signed by Xi Jinping. Local media reports did not explain why Qin was removed from office even as he enjoyed a meteoric ascent.

“State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang is unable to attend this series of foreign ministers’ meetings due to health reasons," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing in mid-July. This detail was however left out of the official transcript of the briefing.

No follow up statement or explanation has come from the Foreign Ministry in the ensuing weeks.

Qin - considered to be a close aide of President Xi - had been in the midst of a meteoric rise to power when he ‘disappeared’ last month. A former envoy to the United States he took over the ministry in December - one of China's youngest foreign ministers. He was twice foreign ministry spokesman and served as chief protocol officer from 2014-2018, overseeing many of Xi's contacts with foreign leaders. He had headed to Washington as ambassador in July 2021, after a period of unusual public vitriol between US and Chinese officials.

It is not the first time there has been an unexplained absence of officials in China. Industry minister Xiao Yaqing disappeared from public view for nearly a month last year before it was revealed he was being investigated for corruption. The lack of explanation has also fueled a groundswell of largely unsubstantiated claims about his whereabouts. Some speculate that he has fallen foul of the leadership and there are even rumours of an affair with a well-known television presenter.

