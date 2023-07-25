It is not the first time there has been an unexplained absence of officials in China. Industry minister Xiao Yaqing disappeared from public view for nearly a month last year before it was revealed he was being investigated for corruption. The lack of explanation has also fueled a groundswell of largely unsubstantiated claims about his whereabouts. Some speculate that he has fallen foul of the leadership and there are even rumours of an affair with a well-known television presenter.