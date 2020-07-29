China reports 101 new COVID-19 cases, highest in three months

BEIJING : China has registered 101 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest since mid-April, according to the National Health Commission.

China has registered 101 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest since mid-April, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new cases, 89 of them were reported in Xinjiang, where mass testing in the autonomous region is underway, Al Jazeera reported.

Of the new cases, 89 of them were reported in Xinjiang, where mass testing in the autonomous region is underway, Al Jazeera reported. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Eight cases in Liaoning, one in Beijing and 27 new asymptomatic COVID-19 patients were confirmed.

According to CGTN, China, the original epicentre of the pandemic, has registered a total of 84,060 COVID-19 cases, with 273 asymptomatic patients currently under medical observation. The death toll stands at 4,664.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 650,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 16.3 million.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics CoronavirusChina