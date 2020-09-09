Home >News >World >China reports 2 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier
The number of new asymptomatic cases also fell to eight from 13 reported a day earlier.
The number of new asymptomatic cases also fell to eight from 13 reported a day earlier.

China reports 2 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

1 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2020, 05:55 AM IST Reuters

China does not count these symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Mainland China reported two new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 8, down from 10 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that both cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 24th straight day of no local infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases also fell to eight from 13 reported a day earlier. China does not count these symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,146 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

(Reporting by Jing Wang and Brenda Goh; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Trump also has floated the idea of “decoupling” the U.S. economy from China while shutting out companies including Huawei. (Getty)

US-China showdown over big data to leave decades-long impact

7 min read . 05:45 AM IST
(FILES) In this file photo Dr. Nita Patel, Director of Antibody discovery and Vaccine development, lifts a vial with a potential coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine.

AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

1 min read . 05:15 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout