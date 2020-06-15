TOPSHOT - A health worker wearing a protective suit takes a swab test from a woman at Guangan Sport Center for people who visited or live near the Xinfadi Market in Beijing

China reports 49 more coronavirus cases as Beijing tests thousands

AFP

The domestic outbreak in China -- where the disease first emerged last year -- had largely been brought under control but then a fresh batch of cases was detected in the capital last week