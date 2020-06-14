Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >China reports 57 new cases, highest daily infection in 2 months
FILE PHOTO: A worker in protective suit checks the temperature of a truck driver entering the Xinfadi wholesale market, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China reports 57 new cases, highest daily infection in 2 months

1 min read . 08:59 AM IST AP

  • The new cases illustrated how the virus can come back as anti-disease controls are relaxed
  • That was the highest daily toll since mid-April and included 36 in Beijing, the capital

Beijing: China on Sunday reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases in two months after the capital's biggest wholesale food market was shut down following a resurgence in local infections.

Beijing: China on Sunday reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases in two months after the capital's biggest wholesale food market was shut down following a resurgence in local infections.

There were 57 confirmed cases in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday, the National Health Commission reported. That was the highest daily toll since mid-April and included 36 in Beijing, the capital.

There were 57 confirmed cases in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday, the National Health Commission reported. That was the highest daily toll since mid-April and included 36 in Beijing, the capital.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The new cases illustrated how the virus can come back as anti-disease controls are relaxed.

The Xinfadi market on Beijing's southeastern side was closed Saturday and neighboring residential compounds locked down after more than 50 people in the capital tested positive for the coronavirus. They were the first confirmed cases in 50 days in the city of 20 million people.

China, where the pandemic began in December, had relaxed most of its anti-virus controls after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.

Authorities locked down 11 residential communities near the Xinfadi market. Police installed white fencing to seal off a road leading to a cluster of apartment buildings.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated