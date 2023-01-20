China reports 70% jump in Covid hospitalisation

China reports 70% jump in Covid hospitalisation1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 09:09 AM IST
This is the highest weekly statistic China has released since COVID-19 first surfaced more than three years ago.
This is the highest weekly statistic China has released since COVID-19 first surfaced more than three years ago.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalisations in China rose sharply in the week leading up to January 15, reaching their highest level since the pandemic's start. As per a weekly report published on January 19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), in comparison to the prior week, there were 70% more patients hospitalised in China for the illness, totaling 63,307.