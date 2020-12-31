OPEN APP
Home >News >World >China reports first case of new coronavirus variant: CDC report
Representational image (REUTERS)
Representational image (REUTERS)

China reports first case of new coronavirus variant: CDC report

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 09:01 PM IST Reuters

  • The variant was detected in a 23-year-old female student returning to China from Britain, who was tested in Shanghai on Dec. 14
  • The patient in Shanghai has been transferred to a designated medical institution for quarantine

China has detected its first imported case of the new coronavirus variant that is spreading rapidly around Britain, according to a publication run by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Countries around the world have cut off travel links to Britain to stop the spread of the new variant, which scientists have said is 40-70% more transmissible than the original virus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Thursday was 343 in Ghaziabad, 394 in Greater Noida, 369 in Noida, 344 in Faridabad and 317 in Gurgaon,

On New Year's eve, air quality 'very poor' in NCR cities

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST
New Delhi: People sit near a bonfire to warm themselves during a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI12_31_2020_000009A)

Delhi's average minimum temp in December second-lowest in 15 years: IMD

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
Stanley Johnson, father of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson's father seeks French citizenship on eve of Brexit

1 min read . 08:53 PM IST
In the first quarter of the current financial year that was impacted by the lockdown, GDP tanked 23.9 per cent year-on-year

Economy may add just 1% in real terms during 2021-22: Report

2 min read . 08:48 PM IST

The variant was detected in a 23-year-old female student returning to China from Britain, who was tested in Shanghai on Dec. 14, according to the latest edition of China CDC Weekly published on Wednesday.

The case "poses a great potential threat to the prevention and control of COVID-19 in China", the publication said.

Researchers ran gene-sequencing on the patient's sample on Dec. 24 and found the strain is a variant known as "VUI202012/01", the publication said.

The variant includes a genetic mutation that, in theory, could result in COVID-19 spreading more easily between people.

China will suspend direct flights to and from Britain indefinitely, a foreign ministry spokesman said last week.

The patient in Shanghai has been transferred to a designated medical institution for quarantine, and investigation into her close contacts has started, according to the publication.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout