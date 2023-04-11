China reports first death from H3N8 bird flu

China reports first death from H3N8 bird flu1 min read . 10:00 AM IST
- The recent case in China marks the third confirmed case of H3N8 infection in humans, and notably, it is the first case involving an adult and resulting in death.
A woman in southern China has died after testing positive for H3N8 avian influenza, marking the first human death from this strain, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
A woman in southern China has died after testing positive for H3N8 avian influenza, marking the first human death from this strain, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The recent case in China marks the third confirmed case of H3N8 infection in humans, and notably, it is the first case involving an adult and resulting in death.
The recent case in China marks the third confirmed case of H3N8 infection in humans, and notably, it is the first case involving an adult and resulting in death.
The infection was confirmed by the Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention on March 26, with no further details provided at that time.
The infection was confirmed by the Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention on March 26, with no further details provided at that time.
WHO confirmed on Monday that the woman who tested positive for H3N8 avian influenza in southern China was hospitalized due to severe pneumonia and passed away. The woman had several pre-existing health conditions, including multiple myeloma.
WHO confirmed on Monday that the woman who tested positive for H3N8 avian influenza in southern China was hospitalized due to severe pneumonia and passed away. The woman had several pre-existing health conditions, including multiple myeloma.
“The case was detected through the severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) surveillance system. No close contacts of the case developed an infection or symptoms of illness at the time of reporting," WHO said in the update.
“The case was detected through the severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) surveillance system. No close contacts of the case developed an infection or symptoms of illness at the time of reporting," WHO said in the update.
The WHO revealed that the woman who tested positive for H3N8 avian influenza in China had been exposed to live poultry at a wet market prior to falling ill.
The WHO revealed that the woman who tested positive for H3N8 avian influenza in China had been exposed to live poultry at a wet market prior to falling ill.
Earlier, in April 2022, a 4-year-old boy in central China fell critically ill after being exposed to backyard chickens and wild ducks. However, he eventually recovered from the H3N8 avian influenza virus. Notably, the family's pet dog and cat also contracted the virus.
Earlier, in April 2022, a 4-year-old boy in central China fell critically ill after being exposed to backyard chickens and wild ducks. However, he eventually recovered from the H3N8 avian influenza virus. Notably, the family's pet dog and cat also contracted the virus.
About a month later in May 2022, a 5-year-old boy from Hunan province was also infected but experienced only mild symptoms and made a quick recovery, as reported by the Chinese government.
About a month later in May 2022, a 5-year-old boy from Hunan province was also infected but experienced only mild symptoms and made a quick recovery, as reported by the Chinese government.
H3N8 avian influenza virus is commonly found in birds but has also been detected in horses, and it is one of the two viruses known to cause dog flu.
H3N8 avian influenza virus is commonly found in birds but has also been detected in horses, and it is one of the two viruses known to cause dog flu.