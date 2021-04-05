1 min read.Updated: 05 Apr 2021, 07:29 AM ISTReuters
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 18
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,305
China reported 32 new Covid-19 cases on April 4, up from 21 a day earlier, marking the highest daily total in more than two months, the national health authority said on Monday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that 15 of the new cases were local infections, all of which were reported in Yunnan province where a new cluster was discovered at Ruili city that borders Myanmar.