China reports highest daily Covid-19 cases in over 2 months

China reported 32 new Covid-19 cases on April 4, up from 21 a day earlier, marking the highest daily total in more than two months, the national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 15 of the new cases were local infections, all of which were reported in Yunnan province where a new cluster was discovered at Ruili city that borders Myanmar.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 18, matching the total from a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,305, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

