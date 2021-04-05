China reports highest daily Covid-19 cases in over 2 months

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China reported 32 new Covid-19 cases on April 4, up from 21 a day earlier, marking the highest daily total in more than two months, the national health authority said on Monday.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 18, matching the total from a day earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,305, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

