China reports highest one-day Covid cases since end of Wuhan first wave: 10 updates
3 min read.02:04 PM ISTAgencies
Until March, China had successfully kept the daily caseload down to double or triple digits, with hard, localised lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.
China reported 13,000 Covid cases on Sunday, the most since the peak of the first pandemic wave over two years ago, as health officials said they have found a suspected new subtype of the Omicron variant in the Shanghai area.
China's "zero-Covid" strategy is under extreme pressure as the virus whips across the country.
Until March, China had successfully kept the daily caseload down to double or triple digits, with hard, localised lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.
But cases have surged over recent weeks to thousands each day, especially in the outbreak epicentre of Shanghai, where streets were eerily empty on Sunday as 25 million people stayed in under lockdown orders.
Of the local confirmed cases reported Saturday, 956 were in the northeastern province of Jilin, 438 in Shanghai, and 11 in Zhejiang, Xinhua News Agency reported.
Over a dozen other provincial-level regions also saw new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections.
Besides, a total of 51 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland, compared with 43 in the previous day.
Officials in Suzhou, a city 30 minutes west of Shanghai, have detected a mutation of the Omicron variant not found in local or international databases, state media reported on Sunday.
"This means a new variant of Omicron has been discovered locally," Xinhua said, citing health official Zhang Jun, deputy director of the Suzhou Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The current outbreak is also testing the patience of the Chinese towards tough restrictions, at a time when much of the world has re-opened.
On Sunday, the 1.5 million residents of Baicheng in northeast China joined the ranks of tens of millions of other Chinese who have endured some form of lockdown over the last month, disrupting work and damaging the economy.
China recorded 13,146 cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in a statement, with "no new deaths" reported.
It is the country's highest daily infection tally since mid-February 2020.
Nearly 70 percent of the national caseload was found in Shanghai, the commission said, after mass testing the metropolis' 25 million residents.
City authorities have conceded they are struggling to contain the outbreak, with thousands now in state quarantine and reports circulating of health workers being stretched.
Vice Premier Sun Chunlan urged "resolute and swift moves" to snuff out the outbreak after a visit to Shanghai, Xinhua reported Sunday.
Anger is rising among residents over lockdowns that were initially planned to last just for four days, but now appear likely to drag on for several more as fresh rounds of mass testing are carried out.
Parents have expressed fears of separation from their children in the event of a positive test, while residents have griped about a lack of fresh food and the ability to walk dogs outside.
China, the country where the coronavirus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, is among the last remaining places following a zero-Covid approach to the pandemic.
This month, China has faced its worst outbreak since the coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan. From March 1 to 24, the country had reported 56,000 infections -- more than the total cases in Wuhan two years ago. On Sunday, 6,215 positive tests were recorded, with 3,500 of those in Shanghai, the Washington Post reported.
The number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported by the Chinese authorities since the beginning of the pandemic in late 2019 is considered a tiny fraction of the real figures, with Beijing admitting to just over 1,00,000 total cases prior to the current surge.
