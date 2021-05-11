China reports population growth closer to zero in 2020

China reports population growth closer to zero in 20201 min read . 08:03 AM IST
The population rose by 72 million over the past decade to 1.411 billion in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The population rose by 72 million over the past decade to 1.411 billion in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said
Beijing: China's population growth is falling closer to zero as fewer couples have children, the government announced Tuesday, adding to strains on an aging society with a shrinking workforce.
Beijing: China's population growth is falling closer to zero as fewer couples have children, the government announced Tuesday, adding to strains on an aging society with a shrinking workforce.
The population rose by 72 million over the past decade to 1.411 billion in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said. It said annual growth averaged 0.53%, decelerating from the previous decade.
The population rose by 72 million over the past decade to 1.411 billion in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said. It said annual growth averaged 0.53%, decelerating from the previous decade.
Chinese leaders have enforced birth limits since 1980 to restrain population growth but worry the working age population is falling too fast, disrupting efforts to create a prosperous economy.
They have eased birth limits, but couples are put off by high costs, cramped housing and job discrimination faced by mothers.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!