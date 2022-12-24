China reports ‘zero Covid death’ for 2nd consecutive day2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Covid-19: Excluding imported infections, China reported 4,103 new local cases, up from 3,696 a day earlier.
China on Friday reported zero new Covid-19 deaths, the same number as the previous day, the National Health Commission said. The country reported 4,128 new symptomatic Covid-19 infections on December 23, compared with 3,761 a day earlier.