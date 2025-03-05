China reacted to US President Donald Trump's tariffs over the fentanyl issue on Wednesday, saying the US "is spreading all kinds of false information on the fentanyl issue, smearing and scapegoating China, and hiking tariffs on Chinese imports over fentanyl."

"Such moves are unjustified and will do no one good," said China's foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Wednesday.

He said China’s position is clear-cut. "We stand ready for practical cooperation with the US based on equality and mutual respect," the spokesperson posted on X.

"We firmly oppose the US pressuring, threatening and blackmailing China under the pretext of the fentanyl issue. We urge the US to respect facts, bear in mind its own interest and make the right choice," Jian added.

The Chinese Embassy in US, meanwhile, posted, "If the US truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals."