China restricts drone equipment exports amid escalating US tech tensions: Report2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:29 AM IST
The controls also affect some consumer drones, and no civilian drones can be exported for military purposes, a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
China on Monday announced export controls on some drones and drone-related equipment, saying it wanted to safeguard "national security and interests" amid escalating tension with the United States over access to technology.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×