China’s top lawmaking body rewrote electoral rules for Hong Kong to give Beijing decisive control over how the city chooses its leader and legislators, putting pro-establishment politicians firmly in charge of the former British colony.

The changes, approved Tuesday, will curtail democratic representation in Hong Kong by slashing the share of directly elected seats in the local legislature, while giving unelected political bodies more influence over the city’s governance. Local national-security officials will also get an effective veto over election candidates, allowing authorities to bar opposition figures from elected office.

These measures formalized Beijing’s plans to tighten its grip on Hong Kong with electoral overhauls that ensure only “patriots" can govern the Asian financial center. China’s national legislature approved the proposal during its annual session this month, paving the way for senior lawmakers to finalize the details this week.

Opposition groups say the electoral changes are part of Beijing’s systematic erosion of many rights and freedoms that Hong Kong residents were promised for the half-century following Britain’s handover of the territory to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing has sought to crush dissent in Hong Kong since antigovernment protests caused citywide chaos in 2019. After imposing a national-security law on the city in June, authorities have rounded up scores of pro-democracy figures and disqualified several opposition lawmakers.

Chinese officials say the electoral overhauls reinforce efforts to stamp out what they deem anti-China forces in Hong Kong that impede governance and incite unrest. This political suppression, officials say, will set the stage for social and economic policies that target the city’s wealth gap and lack of affordable housing that Beijing blames for fueling social tensions.

The U.S., U.K. and the European Union have led international criticism of the electoral changes, calling them a reversal of Beijing’s pledges to preserve Hong Kong’s system of self-governance until 2047 and eventually allow universal suffrage in the territory.

While some foreign business executives have voiced concern over Beijing’s tightening control or even relocated staff to other regional hubs such as Singapore, other companies reliant on the mainland market or Hong Kong’s role as a finance hub have expressed more confidence in the city’s future.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, speaking to reporters Tuesday, rejected claims that the new electoral rules would shut out opposition politicians, saying that people with different political stances can run for elected office as long as they won’t undermine national security. She also reiterated comments by Chinese officials that Beijing remains committed to allowing universal suffrage in Hong Kong.

Under the new election procedures, released by state media, the Hong Kong police force’s national-security arm will screen prospective election candidates to ensure they comply with the city’s miniconstitution and national-security law.

A new government vetting panel will consider these police assessments when ruling on the eligibility of would-be candidates, and decisions based on these assessments are immune from legal challenges.

The revised rules vest Hong Kong’s election committee—a body stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists and responsible for choosing the city’s chief executive—with powers to pick nearly half the local legislature, as well as influence the nomination of all legislative candidates.

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council will expand to 90 members from 70. But the share of seats directly elected by Hong Kong residents will drop to just over a fifth—20 seats—from half, or 35 seats.

The election committee will select 40 members of the new legislature, while professional and special-interest groups, known as functional constituencies, can choose 30 lawmakers.

Candidates for legislative seats that are directly elected or chosen by functional constituencies must secure nominations from at least 10 election-committee members before they can run.

Membership of the election committee will be revamped in a way that will virtually eliminate the influence of opposition groups.

For instance, the committee will expand to 1,500 members from 1,200, and its ranks will no longer include any district councilors. The councilors have constituted a small but potentially influential voting bloc that was poised to be dominated by pro-democracy politicians, who won district-council polls by a landslide in late 2019.

District councilors handle neighborhood affairs, and nearly all of them are directly elected by Hong Kong residents. The 117 seats they held on the election committee will now go to representatives from pro-Beijing groups, such as local crime-prevention and fire-safety committees.

District councilors will also no longer occupy six seats in the legislature, as they did under previous regulations.

The new election rules, effective Wednesday, were approved unanimously by 167 members of the Chinese legislature’s standing committee at the end of a two-day meeting in Beijing, according to state media. Hong Kong authorities aim to implement the rules by updating local legislation by the end of May, said Mrs. Lam, the chief executive.

Hong Kong is expected to conduct legislative elections in December, the legislature’s president said Tuesday. The vote was originally scheduled for September last year before the city’s government postponed it by at least 12 months, citing the pandemic.

Hong Kong is set to pick its chief executive next year. Mrs. Lam, who has a low public-approval rating, hasn’t said whether she intends to run for a second five-year term.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via