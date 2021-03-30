Subscribe
Home >News >World >China rewrites Hong Kong election rules to keep opponents out

China rewrites Hong Kong election rules to keep opponents out

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, shown this month, has a low public-approval rating.
4 min read . 10:55 PM IST Chun Han Wong, The Wall Street Journal

  • Beijing slashes number of democratically elected seats and gives national-security police a veto over candidates

China’s top lawmaking body rewrote electoral rules for Hong Kong to give Beijing decisive control over how the city chooses its leader and legislators, putting pro-establishment politicians firmly in charge of the former British colony.

The changes, approved Tuesday, will curtail democratic representation in Hong Kong by slashing the share of directly elected seats in the local legislature, while giving unelected political bodies more influence over the city’s governance. Local national-security officials will also get an effective veto over election candidates, allowing authorities to bar opposition figures from elected office.

