China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station: Report
China Saturday launched a rocket carrying three astronauts to its new space station on what is set to be the country's longest crewed mission to date, state media Xinhua said, the latest landmark in Beijing's drive to become a major extraterrestrial power.

The trio blasted off on a Long March-2F rocket just after 1620 GMT from the Jiuquan launch centre in northwestern China's Gobi desert, with the team expected to spend six months at the Tiangong space station.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

