China Saturday launched a rocket carrying three astronauts to its new space station on what is set to be the country's longest crewed mission to date, state media Xinhua said, the latest landmark in Beijing's drive to become a major extraterrestrial power.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

