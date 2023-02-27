China rubbishes US report on COVID lab-leak theory: 'Pandemic shouldn't be politicised'
Origins-tracing of Covid is about science and should not be politicised. China has always supported and participated in global science-based origins-tracing, Chinese official said
China has rubbished the claims by a US report that has cited that coronavirus may have originated from a lab in Wuhan. It reiterated that pandemic "is about science and should not be politicised."
