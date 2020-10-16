China, Russia and India spewing stuff into air: Donald Trump

“The chairman of Tennessee Valley Authority was fired because he replaced American workforce with foreign workers. I told the board chairman, chairman, you're fired. Out. You're fired, chairman," he said. “And what happened is as soon as I said that they hired all the employees back from Tennessee and five other states, six other states. They're all back and they were great. They were great. So we do our little things, right? We did that one and it was great," he said.