China’s economy returns to growth amid global coronavirus struggle

Industrial output rose 4.8% from a year earlier, matching the median estimate

Retail sales shrank 1.8%, weaker than a projected 0.5% increase

Fixed-asset investment shrank 3.1% in the first half of the year, versus a forecast drop of 3.3%

In the first half of the year, industrial output was 1.3% smaller, while retail sales shrank by 11.4%

The surveyed urban jobless rate fell to 5.7%

“The recovery in the second quarter and June has remained uneven -- one that was driven by credit stimulus as evident in the strong infrastructure and property investment, while the recovery in retail sales and private investment has continued to lag," said Michelle Lam, greater China economist at Societe Generale SA in Hong Kong. “Given the buoyant stock market and housing inflation in selected cities, policymakers will probably save bullets and hold back broad-based easing and find the current growth trajectory acceptable."