China’s entry ban on foreign nationals seen temporary

An announcement by the Chinese embassy in New Delhi that entry of Indians and other foreign nationals from India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits stands suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic is being viewed by New Delhi as a temporary measure.

Two people familiar with the matter separately said that the move was “temporary" and that changes can be expected in “a timely manner".

Two people familiar with the matter separately said that the move was "temporary" and that changes can be expected in "a timely manner".

The comments came after the embassy said: “Due to the covid-19 pandemic, it’s hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits."

“The Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits," the Chinese statement said.

“Foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3rd, 2020 is not affected," it added.