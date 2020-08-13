China's Global Times refuses to print India rejoinder to Pak refrain on Kashmir

NEW DELHI: China’s state-backed Global Times on Thursday refused to publish an Indian rejoinder to an interview by Pakistan’s ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, in which he had called on the global community to take actions to alleviate the suffering of the Kashmiri people.

On its part, the Indian Embassy in Bejing put out its rebuttal in a reply to Global Times in which the mission slammed Pakistan for its misrepresentations of the situation in Kashmir, a year after India revoked the region’s special status and integrated it more closely with the rest of the country.

“Ambassador (Moin) Haque’s misrepresentations while not surprising cannot conceal the significant progress that Jammu and Kashmir has made in the year following the abrogation of article 370 of the Indian Constitution," the Indian embassy rejoinder said.

“India’s concerted efforts to bring peace, stability and progress to Jammu and Kashmir stand in stark contrast to Pakistan’s strategy which is little more than a blatant and rapacious campaign of cross border terrorism aimed at debilitating the region," the Indian statement said.

The Global Times’s refusal to publish India’s rejoinder comes amid tensions between India and China along their common border. New Delhi has been traditionally wary of China’s close ties with Pakistan – one of the many irritants in the India-China relationship.

In his interview published by the Global Times on 7 August, Haque accused India of deploying a large number of security personnel in Kashmir converting it into what he termed was a “police state."

"For this year alone, around 200 innocent Kashmiris have been killed, around 50 cases of rape and molestation and nearly 1,000 cases of destruction of houses and property have been reported. In addition to that, nearly 2,200 civilians have been arrested," said Haque, who took up the post of Pakistan’s ambassador to China in August.

