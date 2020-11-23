China’s growth story contradicts global shrinkage

The lockdown in China was not as prolonged as in other countries and businesses were allowed to reopen March onwards. Thus, the lockdown in the country lasted only for a brief period of the first quarter. Many people are still sceptical of the official figures put out by the Chinese government about the growth in the number of covid-19 positive cases. After economic activity resumed in the country, China’s GDP grew by 3.2% in the second quarter of the calendar year, suggesting a swift economic recovery. Part of this could also be because of the restoration of supply chains and the restocking of inventory.