In Tsai’s address at a national day event on Saturday, she called for talks with Beijing while vowing to defend the island.“We are willing to facilitate meaningful dialogue," she said, adding that “showing weakness and making concessions will not bring peace."Hu Xijin, editor of the Communist Party-run Global Times, said the remarks were Tsai’s “softest tone" in years and “obviously less arrogant than her past remarks." He attributed the shift to China’s increased threats of war, which his newspaper has helped disseminate.“The Chinese mainland must maintain strong military pressure, which can be triggered at any time, over the island of Taiwan, to ensure that certain forces on the island restrain themselves," Hu wrote.China has long used the threat of force to intimidate Taiwan. It fired missiles into waters near the main island of Taiwan in the late 1990s simply because then-leader Lee Teng-hui was allowed to speak at Cornell University. It also expressed fury at his proposal for Taiwan and China to have “special state-to-state" relations.But things have changed as Taiwan drifted ever further from the Chinese identity that Chiang’s Kuomintang party imposed on it via the Republic of China. Now Tsai and officials from her ruling Democratic Progressive Party regularly call Taiwan a country on social media.“We don’t have a need to declare ourselves an independent state," Tsai told the BBC shortly after she was re-elected by a landslide in January. “We are an independent country already, and we call ourselves the Republic of China, Taiwan."