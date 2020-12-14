China’s love affair with Australian wine ends in a messy breakup

“We all have to look at how we’re going to reposition ourselves and reengage in other markets where we’ve perhaps shorted them," said Alister Purbrick, chief executive officer of central Victoria’s Tahbilk Wines. He’s doubling down on the domestic market for now, but sees opportunity in another emerging market: India. Tariffs there have so far kept most exporters at bay, but he sees longer-term potential in shifting consumer preferences and the rise of a younger, more global generation.