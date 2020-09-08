Home >News >India >China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths found: Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju (PTI)
Kiren Rijiju (PTI)

China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths found: Rijiju

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2020, 06:53 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

Reports of the abduction of the five had caused a stir especially as it came on the back of tensions between India and China in Ladakh

NEW DELHI: Five people from Arunachal Pradesh suspected of having been kidnapped by China in Arunachal Pradesh have been found and will be handed back to India, a government minister and the Indian Army said Tuesday.

Reports of the “abduction" of the five had caused a stir especially as it came on the back of tensions between India and China along the western flank in Ladakh.

“China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out," sports minister Kiren Rijjjiju said in a Twitter post.

This was corroborated by the Indian Army.

China claims the whole of Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory given its decades old boundary dispute with India.

Earlier this week, a Chinese government spokesperson had said that there was no question of the five being kidnapped since Arunachal Pradesh was part of China

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
80% of solar cells and modules used in India are imported from China and comprise $2.16 billion of imports in 2018-19. (Bloomberg)

India gets 10 GW proposals for setting up solar equipment manufacturing capacity

3 min read . 06:34 PM IST
A file photo of Union minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo: Reuters)

Five missing Indian youths from Arunachal Pradesh found in China: Rijiju

1 min read . 05:39 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A signboard is seen from the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. (REUTERS)

Indian Army takes up with PLA reported abduction of five people in Arunachal

1 min read . 07 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout