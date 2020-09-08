Subscribe
Home >News >India >China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths found: Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju

China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths found: Rijiju

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

Reports of the abduction of the five had caused a stir especially as it came on the back of tensions between India and China in Ladakh

NEW DELHI: Five people from Arunachal Pradesh suspected of having been kidnapped by China in Arunachal Pradesh have been found and will be handed back to India, a government minister and the Indian Army said Tuesday.

NEW DELHI: Five people from Arunachal Pradesh suspected of having been kidnapped by China in Arunachal Pradesh have been found and will be handed back to India, a government minister and the Indian Army said Tuesday.

Reports of the “abduction" of the five had caused a stir especially as it came on the back of tensions between India and China along the western flank in Ladakh.

Reports of the "abduction" of the five had caused a stir especially as it came on the back of tensions between India and China along the western flank in Ladakh.

“China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out," sports minister Kiren Rijjjiju said in a Twitter post.

This was corroborated by the Indian Army.

China claims the whole of Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory given its decades old boundary dispute with India.

Earlier this week, a Chinese government spokesperson had said that there was no question of the five being kidnapped since Arunachal Pradesh was part of China

