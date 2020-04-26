NEW DELHI : China’s massive public relations campaign following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic including donations of medical equipment seems to be failing with many countries that it once befriended with cheap loans coming out in criticism of Beijing, says an article in the Foreign Policy magazine.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, China will have to offer more than pretty words, says an article in the magazine titled “Beijing’s propaganda is finding few takers."

“If the CCP’s public relations campaign continues to miss the mark, it could spoil China’s big shot at global leadership," it says.

Since 2013, China has drawn developing countries into its orbit by offering partnerships and investing in countries through its multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative. China offers a “more appealing model of governance of authoritarian capitalism, noninterference, and self-determination" the article says adding that this in turn allowed China to secure influence in these countries including the establishment of military bases. This kind of influence “allows for the continued creation of a Beijing-aligned international order to challenge American hegemony," the article says.

But China’s investments are often in the form of loans that leave recipients trapped, it says pointing to Sri Lanka that leased a port to Beijing for 99 years after it could not pay back its debts. And Sri Lanka is not alone — Djibouti, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, the Maldives, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Tajikistan each owe more than 45 % of their GDPs to China over Belt and Road projects and risk “ceding control of areas of interest to Beijing," it says. For these countries, the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus poses a tangible threat to their sovereignty, it says. And it is some among these countries that are now calling out China’s culpability in the spread of the pandemic, it says pointing to political leaders of countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Senegal and South Africa seeking debt relief from China. Anti-Chinese sentiment already high in such countries has now been inflamed by Beijing’s poor response to the pandemic’s outbreak, it says.

Further exacerbating the situation is China’s crackdown on foreigners, now blamed for bringing the virus back to China, the article said, adding that Chinese police targeting Africans in particular has to the backlash against Beijing. Many African governments have pressed China on the issue and in Chinese officials have made visits to quarantined Africans, offering flowers and food, it says.

“Even as they flounder with their first propaganda campaign, Beijing’s latest missteps are informing a second propaganda push," the article says.

“China’s current PR campaigns might quell the chorus of criticism for a bit, but it is unlikely to last long. Anti-Chinese sentiment has long been bubbling in many of these countries. As the coronavirus continues to spread, China will have to offer more than pretty words," it adds.

