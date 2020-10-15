China's Sinopharm offers experimental covid-19 vaccines to students - Report

China is offering unverified, unapproved covid vaccines for free to Chinese students going abroad for higher studies. A division of Chinese state-run Sinopharm Group Co Ltd that is developing two COVID-19 vaccines is offering these vaccines to students, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The move by China National Biotec Group Co (CNBG) is aimed at boosting public confidence in homegrown inoculations, WSJ reported, citing a company website and some students who applied for it.

Vaccines to students

The announcement of the company distributing vaccines to students appeared on a website where people could sign up to receive it, the newspaper reported.

The website said on Monday that 481,613 people had taken the vaccine while an additional 93,653 had applied to be inoculated, according to the report. The website was down starting Tuesday, the report said, adding that it was "under maintenance".

Vaccine for emergency use

China launched a vaccine emergency use programme in July, offering three experimental shots developed by a unit of state pharmaceutical giant China National Pharmaceutical Group and U.S.-listed Sinovac Biotech.

A fourth vaccine being developed by CanSino Biologics was approved for use by the Chinese military in June.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.