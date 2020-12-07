China's Sinovac secures $500 million in funding for Covid-19 vaccine development

China's Sinovac secures $500 million in funding for Covid-19 vaccine development1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2020, 05:19 AM IST
In a statement on its website, Sinovac said it expects to be able to manufacture 300 million vaccine doses annually
SHANGHAI: China's Sinovac Biotech said on Monday that it had secured approximately $500 million in funding for COVID-19 vaccine development.
In a statement on its website, the company said it expects to be able to manufacture 300 million vaccine doses annually, and that it aims to complete construction of a second production facility by the end of 2020 to increase annual COVID-19 vaccine production capacity to 600 million doses.
Sinovac said the investor is Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd.
