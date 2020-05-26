Home > News > world > China's Xi Jinping urges preparedness for military combat amid coronavirus epidemic
Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during the second plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP)

1 min read . Updated: 26 May 2020, 08:09 PM IST Reuters

China's performance in fighting the new coronavirus has shown the success of military reform, Xi was quoted as saying, adding that the armed forces should explore new ways of training amid the pandemic

BEIJING : President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China would step up its preparedness for armed combat and improve its ability to carry out military tasks as the coronavirus pandemic is having a profound impact on national security, state television reported.

China's performance in fighting the new coronavirus has shown the success of military reform, Xi was quoted as saying, adding that the armed forces should explore new ways of training amid the pandemic.

Xi, who chairs China's Central Military Commission, made the comments when attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and People's Armed Police Force on the sidelines of the annual session of parliament.


