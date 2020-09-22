China's Xi warns against dangers of 'clash of civilizations' in UN speech

Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that Beijing has "no intention to fight either a cold war or a hot one with any country". Xi Jinping's comments come as tensions grow between China and the United States.

While addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Xi Jinping said, "We will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation. We will not seek to develop only ourselves or engage in zero sum game."

'China committed to peaceful, common development'

The Chinese President went on to say that China is committed to peaceful, open, cooperative and common development. "China is the largest developing country in world-committed to peaceful, open, cooperative and common development. We will never seek hegemony, expansion or sphere of influence. We have no intention to fight either cold war or a hot one with any country," Xi Jinping said.

Xi Jinping also said that it was natural for countries to have differences, but "they should address them through dialogue".

Xi Jinping's address that was played at the virtual annual gathering of world leaders during the coronavirus pandemic was pre-recorded.

The session of the United Nations started on 21 September. However, the session's central event, speeches from each of its 193 member nations, started today.

Apart from the Chinese President, other speakers are also lined up for today's event, including US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

This year the world leaders are addressing the UNGA through pre-recorded speeches in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has killed 970,700 people worldwide.

