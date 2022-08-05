The White House reportedly summoned Chinese ambassador Qin Gang on Thursday in order to condemn escalating actions against Taiwan
China on Friday imposed sanctions against United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family members, following her brief visit to Taiwan that has riled up Beijing, while reports emerged stating that the United States "summoned Chinese ambassador Qin Gang to condemn escalating actions against Taiwan."
According to Reuters report citing the Washington Post, the White House reportedly summoned Chinese ambassador Qin Gang on Thursday in order to condemn escalating actions against Taiwan and reiterate that the US does not want a crisis in the region. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister announced the sanctions stating that Nancy Pelosi disregarded the country's concern and insisted on visiting Taiwan, media outlet Global Times reported.
Additionally, the ministry further said the trip "seriously interferes in China's internal affairs, undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, tramples on the one-China principle and threatens peace and stability in Taiwan Straits," according to news agency ANI report. Notably, White House spokesman John Kirby told the Washington Post, “after China's actions overnight, we summoned Ambassador Qin Gang to the White House to démarche him about (China's) provocative actions."
The US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit earlier this week marks the first visit by a US House Speaker in 25 years since Newt Gingrich came to Taiwan in April 1997, while it was also Speaker Pelosi's first trip to Taiwan in 22 years. Following the visit, China launched large-scale military drills as well as multiple ballistic missiles into waters to the northeast and southwest of Taiwan, threatening Taiwan's national security and escalating regional tensions in the region, the ANI report said.
In the meantime, the Taiwan foreign ministry said in a statement, “the inclusion of Taiwan in the itinerary of Speaker Pelosi's first Asian tour since the US Congress resumed overseas travel this year fully demonstrates the high regard that the Congress has for Taiwan and once again emphasizes the rock-solid US commitment to Taiwan."
"I'm sure all of you that covered overnight, the People's Republic of China launched an estimated 11 ballistic missiles towards Taiwan which impacted to the northeast, the east and southeast of the island. We condemn these actions which are irresponsible and at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region," Kirby said according to ANI report. He further added that “China has chosen to overreact and use the speaker's visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait."
(With inputs from ANI, Reuters, Global Times, Washington Post)
