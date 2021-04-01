China says Covid-19 origin probe should shift focus to other countries
Head of the WHO earlier called for more robust investigation into whether virus escaped from Chinese lab
China on Wednesday called for the World Health Organization to probe whether Covid-19 first emerged in other countries—possibly including from a U.S. military laboratory—in its first public response to a call from the head of the agency for a more robust investigation into whether the virus escaped from a Chinese lab.
A WHO-led team that visited China earlier this year to explore the pandemic’s origins concluded in a report published Tuesday that the coronavirus was “extremely unlikely" to have leaked from a Chinese laboratory and recommended no further study of that possibility.
