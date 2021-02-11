China says disengagement has begun at Pangong Tso

What was announced on Wednesday could be seen as a “quid pro quo", he said. Under the deal, China could be pulling out of its position along the northern bank where it had occupied positions that were previously seen as lying within India. India could pull out of the southern bank where in a pre-emptive move in August, India took control of five peaks, including one overlooking Chinese positions across the LAC in Moldo. “But then what happens to the others areas—Depsang plains, Gogra and Galwan —where Chinese intrusions have happened," Kondapalli asked. “We need to wait and see what India says in its statement."

