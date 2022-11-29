China says fight against Covid 'will be successful' amid protests

The country's fight against Covid-19 will be "successful," said Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, reported NBC News. Against China's "Zero Covid" policy to contain the virus, protests broke out in Shanghai the day before Lijian made his statement.
NBC News quoted Zhao Lijian as saying at a press briefing, "We believe that with the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the support of the Chinese people, our fight against Covid-19 will be successful."
He asserted that the Chinese government was "adjusting its Covid measures in line with the situation on the ground."
Since the start of the pandemic, China has implemented strict Covid restrictions. To slow the spread of the virus, the Chinese government has implemented strict lockdowns, restricted travel, and carried out massive testing.
Videos purporting to show protesters yelling against Chinese government restrictions meant to stop the coronavirus's spread have surfaced on social media.
After an apartment fire in Urumqi claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 9, protests broke out. After hundreds of people took to the streets to protest against the measures to contain Covid, Shanghai authorities increased security in the city on Monday.
On Monday, after residents erupted in protest, authorities increased security in Shanghai. People shouted slogans critical of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the country's ruling Chinese Communist Party during the demonstrations.
The UN reportedly urged China to respect the right to peaceful protest, according to a DW report.
In the press conference, Lijian discussed the arrest of BBC journalist Ed Lawrence, who was detained while covering protests in Shanghai on Sunday. Prior to his arrest, Lawrence, according to him, kept his journalistic identity a secret.
Zhao Lijian added that local law enforcement agents made an effort to get people at the scene to leave, and those who refused "were ushered away."
The detention of the BBC journalist who was covering a protest in China was described as "shocking and unacceptable" by the spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to DW.
