A view shows a Huawei logo at Huawei Technologies. (REUTERS)
China says firmly opposes US suppression of Huawei

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2020, 01:49 PM IST Reuters

The Chinese government would continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights of Chinese companies, said Zhao Lijian

BEIJING : China said on Tuesday it firmly opposes U.S. suppression of Huawei Technologies Co, after the Trump administration announced it would further tighten restrictions on the company.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, speaking at a daily news briefing, urged the United States to stop discrediting Chinese companies.

The Chinese government would continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights of Chinese companies, said Zhao.

