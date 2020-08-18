China says firmly opposes US suppression of Huawei

China says firmly opposes US suppression of Huawei1 min read . 01:49 PM IST
The Chinese government would continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights of Chinese companies, said Zhao Lijian
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Chinese government would continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights of Chinese companies, said Zhao Lijian
BEIJING : China said on Tuesday it firmly opposes U.S. suppression of Huawei Technologies Co, after the Trump administration announced it would further tighten restrictions on the company.
China said on Tuesday it firmly opposes U.S. suppression of Huawei Technologies Co, after the Trump administration announced it would further tighten restrictions on the company.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, speaking at a daily news briefing, urged the United States to stop discrediting Chinese companies.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, speaking at a daily news briefing, urged the United States to stop discrediting Chinese companies.
The Chinese government would continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights of Chinese companies, said Zhao.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated