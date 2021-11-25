China says has right to take countermeasures against US sanctions on companies1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2021, 01:44 PM IST
The US government put a dozen Chinese companies on its trade blacklist on Wednesday
BEIJING: China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing on Thursday that China will take all necessary measures to defend its companies and reserves the right to take countermeasures against U.S. sanctions.
The U.S. government put a dozen Chinese companies on its trade blacklist on Wednesday for national security and foreign policy concerns, citing in some cases their help in developing the Chinese military's quantum-computing efforts.
