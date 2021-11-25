OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  China says has right to take countermeasures against US sanctions on companies
Listen to this article

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing on Thursday that China will take all necessary measures to defend its companies and reserves the right to take countermeasures against U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. government put a dozen Chinese companies on its trade blacklist on Wednesday for national security and foreign policy concerns, citing in some cases their help in developing the Chinese military's quantum-computing efforts. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout