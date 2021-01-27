Subscribe
Home >News >World >China says Indian ban on apps violates WTO rules
The flag of the People's Republic of China

China says Indian ban on apps violates WTO rules

1 min read . 02:10 PM IST Reuters

The ban dates from last year when political tension between the neighbours rose over their disputed border.

China said on Wednesday that the Indian government's decision to keep a ban on 59 Chinese apps was a violation of the World Trade Organization's fair rules of business and would hurt Chinese firms.

China said on Wednesday that the Indian government's decision to keep a ban on 59 Chinese apps was a violation of the World Trade Organization's fair rules of business and would hurt Chinese firms.

The ban dates from last year when political tension between the neighbours rose over their disputed border. This month the Indian government decided to keep the ban on TikTok and other apps.

"We urge the Indian side to immediately correct its discriminatory measures and avoid causing further damage to bilateral cooperation," Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

