China says it does not want more clashes with India

A day after it was reported that 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with China's People Liberation Army (PLA) in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, the Chinese foreign ministry today it does not wish to see "more clashes" with India. "From the Chinese side, we do not wish to see more clashes," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

"We are having communication through diplomatic and military channels. The right and wrong of this is very clear... The incident happened on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) and China is not to blame for it," Lijian added.

“Both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation and make efforts to ease the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area," Lijian said at a daily briefing.

Beijing even went on to claim the sovereignty over the Galwan valley area and accused India of violating border protocols.

"The sovereignty of the Galwan valley area has always belonged to China. The Indian border troops flip-flopped and seriously violated our border protocols on border-related issues and the consensus of our commander level talks," Lijian said.

He further asked India to "strictly discipline its frontline troops, stop infringing and provocative activity at once and work with China and come back to the right track of resolving the differences through dialogue and talk."

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers will not go in vain. Stressing that the unity and sovereignty of the country is most important, he said India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via