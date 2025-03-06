China says it has ‘ample’ policy tools to spur growth
SummaryChina’s central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said the PBOC will cut interest rates and banks’ reserve requirement ratio at an appropriate time this year.
China’s finance minister said Thursday that the government has ample policy tools and flexibility to address both internal and external uncertainties, amid escalating trade tensions with the U.S.
