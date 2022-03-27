OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  China says it has retrieved second black box from crashed jet

 China has found the second black box from a jet that crashed March 21 after days of searching, as investigators try to figure out what happened to the China Eastern Airlines flight carrying 132 people that plummeted from a cruise altitude.

State media including Xinhua and CCTV said the flight data recorder has been retrieved from the crash site in a hilly rural area in southern China near the city of Wuzhou.

Investigators had earlier found the other black box, which records voices in the cockpit.

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout