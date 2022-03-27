China says it has retrieved second black box from crashed jet1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2022, 09:28 AM IST
China jet crash: Investigators had earlier found the other black box, which records voices in the cockpit
China has found the second black box from a jet that crashed March 21 after days of searching, as investigators try to figure out what happened to the China Eastern Airlines flight carrying 132 people that plummeted from a cruise altitude.
State media including Xinhua and CCTV said the flight data recorder has been retrieved from the crash site in a hilly rural area in southern China near the city of Wuzhou.
Investigators had earlier found the other black box, which records voices in the cockpit.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
